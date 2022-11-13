GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon.

At around 5:04 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Super-S-Mart on 2612 East Bessemer Street in response to a reported robbery of a business.

Investigators say that a man armed with a handgun entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.

The suspect is described as follows:

  • African American man
  • Approximately 6 feet tall
  • Wearing a blue colored hoodie
  • Wearing gray colored pants

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.