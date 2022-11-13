GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon.
At around 5:04 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Super-S-Mart on 2612 East Bessemer Street in response to a reported robbery of a business.
Investigators say that a man armed with a handgun entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.
The suspect is described as follows:
- African American man
- Approximately 6 feet tall
- Wearing a blue colored hoodie
- Wearing gray colored pants
The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.