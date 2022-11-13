GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon.

At around 5:04 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Super-S-Mart on 2612 East Bessemer Street in response to a reported robbery of a business.

Investigators say that a man armed with a handgun entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.

The suspect is described as follows:

African American man

Approximately 6 feet tall

Wearing a blue colored hoodie

Wearing gray colored pants

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.