GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is looking for the suspect in an armed robbery that took place on Wednesday night.

At around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, officers came to the Speedway on 2005 Wendover Avenue East after getting a report of a robbery.

Police say that the suspect was armed with a weapon during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a Black man that was approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a mask.

There is no further information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.