GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place early Thursday morning.

At around 1:19 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the Great Stops on 5412 West Market Street after getting a report of a robbery at a business.

Investigators say that the suspect was armed with a handgun and left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man, wearing a black hat, black face mask and gray gloves.

There is no further information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.