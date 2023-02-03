GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Randleman Road.

At around 1:27 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Marathon on 2435 Randleman Road after getting a report about a robbery.

Investigators say that the suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black man

5-foot-10

Slim build

Wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans

There is no further information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.