GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery in Greensboro early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 1:44 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 7-Eleven on 4646 West Market Street after getting a report of a robbery at a business.

Investigators say that two men entered the 7-Eleven and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before leaving the scene in a way that is not known at this time.

The two suspects were described as follows:

  • Black men
  • Slender build
  • Aged in their 20s
  • Wearing orange color type ski masks and gloves

There is no additional information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.