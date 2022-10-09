GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery in Greensboro early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
At 1:44 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 7-Eleven on 4646 West Market Street after getting a report of a robbery at a business.
Investigators say that two men entered the 7-Eleven and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before leaving the scene in a way that is not known at this time.
The two suspects were described as follows:
- Black men
- Slender build
- Aged in their 20s
- Wearing orange color type ski masks and gloves
There is no additional information available at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing.