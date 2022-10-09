GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery in Greensboro early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 1:44 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 7-Eleven on 4646 West Market Street after getting a report of a robbery at a business.

Investigators say that two men entered the 7-Eleven and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before leaving the scene in a way that is not known at this time.

The two suspects were described as follows:

Black men

Slender build

Aged in their 20s

Wearing orange color type ski masks and gloves

There is no additional information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.