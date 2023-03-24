GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire was reported in Greensboro on Friday evening.

Fire crews are on the scene of a housing complex in the 5400 block of Lawndale Drive near Regents Park Lane and Cottage Place.

There is reportedly a possible gas leak and a meter on fire.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Lawndale Drive is closed in both directions between Regents Park Lane and Cottage Place.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route through the area.

This is a developing story.