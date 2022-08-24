GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Cone Health Women and Children’s Hospital on Green Valley Road was a site of many firsts for the City of Greensboro.

For decades, it was the state’s only women’s hospital. Then in 2020, it became North Carolina’s only COVID-19 treatment center.

Developers with Deep River Partners of Greensboro are hoping to give the site new life and fill another important community by adding housing.

“With all the growth we’re seeing in the business community with Boom Supersonic, Toyota…we’re short residential in a lot of ways,” said Zack Matheny, a council member for the City of Greensboro.

The 12-acre site sits between Battleground Avenue and the Friendly Center.

The plan is to create a space with 300 luxury apartments with lots of green areas. Under those units, two restaurant spaces for a casual and more formal option will be added.

“More housing units there will kind of help retailers, but also you have an opportunity if you work in one of those office buildings to live right next door as well,” said Brent Christensen, president and CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

Steve Shavitz with Deep River Partners tells FOX8 they’re still finalizing an agreement with a builder and have not started seeking out restaurants to fill the spaces.

“This project…is going to be something Greensboro and the Triad really has never seen,” Matheny said.

Developers are hoping to start construction in the spring and could take one to two years to complete.