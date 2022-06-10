GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The long-discussed deal to use the former American Hebrew Academy property as a transitional facility for immigrant children is now official.

The board of the academy announced Friday that it had entered into a 5-year contract — with an option for 5 more years — with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide a transitional campus for immigrant children awaiting reunification with family members or others in the U.S.

American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro (Google Maps)

The academy has 100 acres at 4334 Hobbs Road that includes 31 buildings of 412,712 square feet, an $18 million athletic center and natatorium and a variety of athletic fields and even a 22-acre lake.

It has been empty but maintained since The American Hebrew Academy closed in 2018-19. Discussions with HHS first emerged in 2021 about the possibility for using the campus as a transitional facility.

In May, Guilford County Schools had broached the idea of purchasing the property under its school improvement bond passed by voters last month. The property had been valued at between $35 million and $45 million when the current ownership group bought it. Hebrew Academy officials say the school district did not end up reaching out.

The facility would be used to provide housing, classrooms and other services for children who are unaccompanied or who are waiting for family members and sponsors, the release said. It was unclear how many children might be housed there.

The release said DHHS would provide staffing for these services and up to 800 people would be hired to serve as administrators, teachers, counselors, medical care professionals and other

workers to oversee the facility. The agency will also contract for services such as food service and security.

There is a particular need for Spanish-speaking professionals, the release said. Information about the positions can be found at the Greensboro Global Academy website. Or interested parties can send an email to Recruiting@deployedservices.com.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement operates approximately 200 state-licensed facilities of this kind in 22 states, the release said, fulfilling HHS’ legal responsibility for unaccompanied migrant children.

This article will be updated.