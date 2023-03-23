GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 9-month-old in Greensboro.
Authorities are searching for a burgundy or red Saturn Vue with heavy damage and a broken rear window.
The missing child is 9-month-old Kayson Osiah Monk. He is described as follows:
- Black
- Approximately 1-foot-6-inches tall
- Weighing 30 pounds
- Black and curly hair
- Brown eyes
- White shirt
- Grey sweatpants
- Grey jacket
Police say the missing child is believed to be with 23-year-old Deon Lamar Monk.
Monk is described as follows:
- Black man
- 6-feet-3 inches tall
- Weighing 170 pounds
- Black afro hairstyle
- Brown eyes
- Multi-colored shorts
- Grey jacket
Police say that the child was taken from the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435 or to call 911.