GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three out of four lanes of a busy interstate in Greensboro were shut down early Tuesday morning due to a crash.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-85 around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near Pleasant Garden Road, just before the South Elm-Eugene Street exit when an Amazon tractor-trailer overturned. Police on the scene said another car involved had already been towed away.

The driver of the tractor-trailer made it out OK, according to police.

Officials on the scene say their priority is getting the overturned truck upright and clearing debris from the road. Three southbound lanes are closed and they are going to begin rerouting the northbound lanes onto US 421 Tuesday morning as well.

Initial calls said that there were packages in the road, but FOX8 crews did not see any when they arrived.

Drivers should expect to see backups on I-85 as they head out for their commute. A release from Greensboro police does not have an estimated reopening time for the southbound lanes or the northbound lanes, which will be shut down as well while officials work to clean up the crash.

Anyone heading from Greensboro towards Pleasant Garden may want to give themselves extra time, as traffic may be backed up while it is rerouted onto US 421. Drive with caution and look for alternate routes for the morning commute.