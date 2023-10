GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of West Wendover Avenue and Clifton Road in Greensboro are closed after a crash with reported injuries.

Police say the crash involved three vehicles.

The extent of the reported injuries is unknown at this time.

It is also unknown when the road will reopen. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

FOX8 is working to learn the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.