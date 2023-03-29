GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — No one was hurt after a scary situation inside a Triad mall.

According to Greensboro police, they responded to an “active shooter” call at Round 1 Bowling and Amusement around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they got there, they were told a suspect had come into the arcade and there might be a victim inside. They conducted a safety sweep of the area and

Other officers arriving saw the suspect leaving in a white SUV. The suspect crashed into a parking lot blockade and officers told them to get out of the vehicle. He complied about 30 minutes later.

The suspect was identified as Guiliano Salvatore Anthony Postek, 26. Postek was taken to the hospital for evaluation due to the possibility he had ingested some kind of narcotics.

Pending charges against Postek are discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, going armed to the terror of the public, discharging a firearm within city limits, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, injury to real property, hit and run, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

No one was hurt.

Police stayed at Round 1 for a while, gathering evidence and clearing the scene.

“Greensboro Police worked quickly and diligently both at the initial scene inside the business and at the second scene in the parking lot. Excellent coordination and resources from assisting agencies were instrumental in responding and apprehending the suspect,” the release says.