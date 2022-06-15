GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Fire Department is mourning the loss of a recruit who died on Wednesday morning, according to a City of Greensboro news release.

Andrew Vaughn, 36, of McLeansville, passed away after suffering a medical episode during GFD’s pre-employment fitness assessment.

Vaughn was slated to join the GFD recruit class on Sept. 1.

“This is an absolutely tragic day for the fire service, Andrew’s family and his wife Stephanie,” Greensboro Fire Chief Jim Robinson said. “The Greensboro Fire Department is devastated by Andrew’s untimely death. Our hearts go out to everyone who knew and loved him. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”