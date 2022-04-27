GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford College held a vigil in honor of Ahmad Brewington, the student and football player who died on a cliff jumping trip this week.

“I can not believe that my young, wonderful young man is gone,” said Lynette Brewington, Ahmad’s mother. “I don’t know how I’m going to make it without him. I really don’t.”

Lynette said she was proud of her son’s accomplishments in the classroom and the football field.

He was a sophomore and aspired to be a physical therapist.

“I never imagined that he was not coming back to Greensboro,” she said.

On Monday, Ahmad drowned after jumping from a cliff near the Tuckertown Reservoir in Montgomery County. Emergency response crews spent nearly three hours searching the water before finding the 20-year-old’s body.

Lynette said her son went down to the water with a group of 10 Guilford College football teammates, although he was not familiar with the water.

“I feel bad that I didn’t tell him he couldn’t go,” Lynette said. “I never imagined it would turn out like this.”

On Wednesday, hundreds of students gathered outside Founders Hall to remember their classmate. Some lit candles while others wrote special messages about the football player’s legacy on note cards.

It’s a legacy Lynette doesn’t want the community to forget.

“Cause as a mom, I would probably say he was perfect, but he truly, truly was a gift to us all,” she said. “Ahmad was amazing.”

All of the messages written to remember Ahmad will be displayed in Founders Hall for the remainder of the semester and then given to the family.