GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Residents in the Cinnamon Ridge Apartment complex in Greensboro are upset over the frequent shootings over the past month.

People living in Cinnamon Ridge told FOX8 that there have been three shootings in the last month.

Residents said that the dates are Feb. 25, March 2 and March 17.

One resident said the most recent shooting sent a bullet into his bedroom while his son was sleeping, mere inches away from his head.

“The first thing I saw was white particles floating in the air, and that was from the sheetrock. My son had debris from the sheetrock in his head,” said the resident.

He said as soon as he heard the sounds of gunfire, his fiancée grabbed their daughter and crawled into the kitchen while he crawled to get their son and get him to safety.

“When I grabbed him off the bed, the pillow jumped. That’s how I knew a bullet went through where he was just at,” said the resident.

The man said that his son’s bedroom window still has the bullet hole in it and that all the management did was do a quick patch in the walls for the bullet holes.

Greensboro City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said she is still gathering all the details of the shootings and that she will reach out to the property management, who residents say are neglecting the shootings.

FOX8 contacted the Cinnamon Ridge management who have yet to reply.

Hightower said she is looking to plan a meeting with Cinnamon Ridge residents to allow them to voice their concerns about the recent violence.