GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is reporting a missing 9-year-old boy.

Police say that Ahmir Brown left his home wearing a black puffy coat with lettering on it and a smiley face on the back.

Ahmir Brown

He is described as follows:

Black boy

5 feet 1 inch tall

Around 90 pounds

Brown eyes

Short hair

Police say that Brown was last seen on Thursday at around 5 p.m. when he left his home near the 1600 Willow Road area of Greensboro.

Brown has reportedly run away from home in the past and was found at local friends’ homes nearby.

Investigators say they have no reason to assume that Brown was abducted at this time and that they are seeking help from local friends of the Brown family if they are aware of his location.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers (336) 373-1000 or send an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not pay cash rewards for tips on missing persons unless criminal charges are filed.

All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

You can also contact local law enforcement at (336) 373-2222.