GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victims in a weekend shooting have been identified as young children, according to police.

Greensboro police say that on Sunday, around midnight, a person was leaving a party on East Florida Street when their car was shot. Their two children, a 12-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, were injured in the shooting.

They were taken to the hospital and the girl has been released and police say that the 12-year-old is stable.

Officers say they do not believe this was random.