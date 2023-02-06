GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people were injured and another was killed in a crash in Greensboro, police say.

According to Greensboro Police Department, on Saturday around 8 p.m. they were called to Randleman Road at West Meadowview Road about a crash.

Police say that a Camaro was heading northbound on Randleman Road when it hit an Equinox at the intersection of W. Meadowview Rd. The passenger of the Equinox, identified as Annie Eloise Mccauley, 81, died from the crash. The driver and another passenger of the Equinox were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger in the Camaro was also taken to the hospital. The driver of the Camaro, Jamari Ingram, 21, was charged with careless and reckless driving, running a red light and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.