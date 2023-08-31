GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 79-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck in a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 9:47 a.m. on Aug. 24, officers came to the area of Lawndale Drive and Bluemont Drive after getting a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

Investigators say that an SUV was traveling south on Lawndale Drive when Pennie Farnetti, 79, of Greensboro, “entered the roadway against traffic” and was struck.

Farnetti was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died as a result of her injuries on Tuesday.

The GPD’s Crash Reconstruction team is investigating the fatal crash. There is no further information available at this time.