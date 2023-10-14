HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a man in Henry County.

According to state police, the crash took place on Oct. 3 at 11:30 p.m. near Route 641. At this point in the investigation, troopers determined that Alexander Rudd, 77, of Greensboro was driving a 2010 Taotao Express Scooter in the wrong direction.

Investigators believe, Rudd was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 220, when he struck a 2018 Nissan Sentra head-on.

He was transported to a hospital in North Carolina, where he later passed away.

VSP was notified of Rudd’s passing on Friday, Oct. 13.

State police say no charges are pending at this time.