GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman wants everyone to look up and pay attention to their surroundings after she says a man came up to her and grabbed her inappropriately in her own yard.

“I was working outside, and I was watering my plants here, and I looked up, and there was a man coming down the slope on the side of my house,” the woman said.

She’s 74 years old and wanted to keep her identity hidden but agreed to tell her story to FOX8.

The man walking toward the Greensboro woman on Tuesday around 11:00 a.m. was someone she had never seen before.

“He said he had a delivery for me from Home Depot, and I said, ‘I didn’t buy anything from Home Depot, and if I did, I would have gone to the store and picked it up myself,'” she said.

She describes the man as muscular, wearing a royal blue shirt, and black thick-rimmed glasses with dark short hair.

She tried to brush the man off, but he didn’t leave.

He stayed standing in front of her and complimented her yardwork shirt.

“I said, ‘oh don’t be ridiculous’ or something like that, and the next thing I knew, he was touching me inappropriately on my breast,” the woman said.

Shock is how she describes the next few moments.

“I made a fist, and I punched his arm between the elbow and the wrist because his hand was right there, and I said ‘you need to get out of here,'” the woman said. “He turned so casual and started to walk away and turned back to me and said, ‘you have a nice day.'”

As the man drove away in a gray car, her first thought was about an 81-year-old friend that lives down the street and spends a lot of time in her yard, too.

“It dawned on me he may have been driving around to see if there were women out just doing their yard work or whatever, assuming their husbands and boyfriends were at work, and they were alone,” the woman said.

She tells FOX8 her neighbors were furious about what happened, and now everyone’s eyes are peeled for cars and people they don’t recognize.

She’s thankful things didn’t turn out worse and wants everyone to keep an eye on their surroundings.

FOX8 reached out to a Greensboro Police Department spokesperson who tells us there is no additional information they can share.