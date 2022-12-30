GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead from her injuries following a Christmas Day crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 8 a.m. on Christmas Day, officers came to the intersection of Summit Avenue and Textile Drive after getting a report of a crash with personal injury.

Investigators say that another driver was traveling south on Summit Avenue at the Textile Drive intersection when a 2022 Buick Encore, driven by Kelley Barts Starkey, 64, of Greensboro, was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue southbound when the two vehicles collided.

The other driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to police. Starkey sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment. She died as a result of her injuries on Thursday.

The GPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is in charge of the investigation which is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.