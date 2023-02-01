GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police offered a positive update about the six people who were injured but survived a shooting that killed one person at Southside Johnny’s, a gentleman’s club at 6400 West Market Street in Greensboro.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that the other six victims are expected to be OK. Four have returned home, and two others “should be returning home soon,” according to the police department.

At around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Southside Johnny’s after receiving a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found seven gunshot victims who were all taken to the hospital, some of whom were in life-threatening conditions.

One of the victims, Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, of Greensboro, died of his injuries, and the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police believe a fight inside the club led to the shooting.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Greensboro police say officers are investigating the shooting and the City of Greensboro is conducting a safety review. The business is currently open.

FOX8 previously reported on a shooting at Southside Johnny’s on Feb. 27, 2022. One victim was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.