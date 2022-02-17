6 charged after missing man found dead in Greensboro on Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Six people are facing charges after a missing man was found dead on Randleman Road earlier this month, according to police.

On Jan. 13, Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22, of Greensboro, was charged with first-degree murder. He was charged additionally Thursday with robbery with a dangerous weapon, concealment/failing to report a death and disturbing human remains.

On Jan. 24, Ozahrie Lee Brooks, 18, of Greensboro, was charged with accessory after the fact. Brooks is in the Guilford County Jail.

Eyana Iree Prince, 19, of Greensboro, has been charged with accessory after the fact and concealment/failing to report a death.

Justyn Tyon McCoy, 20, of Greensboro, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Kyrianna Monet Golden, 20, of Greensboro, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Amari Niseen Kinsey, 21, of Greensboro, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Police say 20-year-old Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, of Greensboro, was found dead on the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road.

Whitehurst’s family reported him missing on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

He was last seen at about 11 p.m. that day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.