GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The pedestrian killed after being struck on Interstate 40 in Greensboro on Friday night has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 7:45 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported vehicle crash on I-40 East near Guilford College Road involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian has been identified as Jason Kidd, 43, of Greensboro. He suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that Kidd was on the interstate and was struck by a Honda Accord and Kia Forte.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and investigators say that they could not have avoided a collision with Kidd.

The GPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the crash and is investigating.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.