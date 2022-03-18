GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Fire Department held its graduation for their newest class of recruits on March 18.

The 21 graduating recruits of class 75 have been pinned and will be on-duty by March 20.

With that being said, the diamond class of the Greensboro Fire Department was historic for more reasons than just their title.

26-year-old Ashley Fyle is one of the four women who were sworn in at the Carolina Theater on Friday.

“It’s very exciting this year to have four women graduate the academy together for the first time ever, and I think that it’s something to celebrate,” she said.

Fyle and her fellow recruits spent six months in the academy going through rigorous training exercises which included fighting man-made fires.

Fyle says her experience was a “big mental challenge and physical challenge, but we’re all very proud and honored to graduate.”

Another recruit of the diamond class, James Persadie expressed excitement in joining such a storied fire department.

“To add my name into the legacy of this city…it’s truly an experience,” Persadie said.

Despite being a former Georgia firefighter, the weight of the moment is not lost on Persadie.

“I’m still having chills, but to have all of this, the team, the bonding, the experience. It’s awesome, and I’m still speechless,” he said.

While Friday was all about celebrating the recruits’ hard work, come Sunday they will report to their local stations for their first shift.

“I’m very excited to get started with my crew. I have gone by a couple of times to meet my captain and the rest of the firefighters I’m going to be working with,” Fyle said.

Captain Chuck Hall expressed the need for reinforcements in the fire department.

“We need all the people we can get on fire trucks right now. So having these 21 folks out and starting them on the trucks on Sunday is going to help quite a bit,” Hall said.

The Greensboro Fire Department has six open positions now but that could change at any time.

“This is a great job if this is something that you are searching for and you think this is a career that you would like to choose. One of the things that I would tell you to have to go into it is physical fitness. Go ahead and prepare yourself for the job on a physical fitness level. It is tough work but it’s the most rewarding job you can ever have,” Hall said.

Fyle is not satisfied yet by the progress she helped make and still wants to see more women join the ranks.

“Hopefully going forward more women consider firefighting as a career because I know the four of us have really enjoyed it,” Fyle said.

Currently, there are 33 women working for the Greensboro Fire Department.

With more women choosing this career path, the department has made changes to Fire Station 4 – including a female-only locker room.