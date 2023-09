GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple vehicles were damaged when a parking deck on the UNCG campus caught fire on Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m., the fire broke out and damaged four vehicles on the second level of the McIver Street Parking Deck.

Firefighters put the fire out, and police say the parking deck is still closed.

There is no word yet on when it will reopen.

This is a developing story.