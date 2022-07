GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people were shot overnight on Fairview Street in Greensboro, according to police.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s office confirmed that deputies responded to a shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Fairview Street.

The Greensboro Police Department said four people were shot. All are expected to recover.

FOX8 is working to uncover more details about the shooting.