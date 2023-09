GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting on Saturday morning.

At around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, police came to the 700 block of McPherson Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found Tony Brewer, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died as a result of his injuries.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. There is no suspect information available at this time.