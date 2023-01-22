GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 5:06 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1900 block of Larkin Street after getting a report of an aggravated assault.

At the scene, police found Jordan Mckale Little, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Little was taken to the hospital by EMS but ultimately died as a result of his injuries.

Little’s death is being investigated by police as a homicide. There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.