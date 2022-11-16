GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After eleven months of conversations and millions of dollars spent, people are still sleeping on the streets of Greensboro.

FOX8 has learned city leaders placed an order for temporary pallet homes on Wednesday.

City leaders discussed the option for months as a way to put a temporary roof over people’s heads during the winter months.

The pallet homes will be located in District 4 near the safe parking location.

At a city council meeting on Tuesday night, council members put more money aside for case workers and security at the site.

City staff said the Regency Inn will open again next week for people needing shelter during cold weather months.

The city has dedicated over $3 million to outside groups to refurbish and get the site ready.

50 people recovering from medical procedures or suffering from other ailments will call the Regency Inn home until the spring.

Then the inn will become vacant again until the fall when city leaders tell us it will be converted into a year-round place for people experiencing homelessness.

City staff did not offer up additional details on what it will take to convert the building to a year-round facility.