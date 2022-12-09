(WGHP) — Three local high school football teams are competing for a chance to immortalize their legacies in North Carolina high school football lore this weekend.

The Grimsley Whirlies, Reidsville Rams and Mount Airy Granite Bears are all participating in state championship games after illustrious seasons.

Here is what you need to know about the matchups and how each team got here.

4A Championship: #1 Grimsley Whirlies vs. #2 New Bern Bears

Friday, Dec. 9

7 p.m.

Kenan Stadium at UNC-Chapel Hill

In the 4A title game, the Whirlies out of Greensboro will square off against a formidable opponent in the New Bern Bears.

New Bern has won a few state titles in its history, most recently in 2014 and has an active NFL player alumnus in Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes.

Grimsley most recently won the 2020-21 state title and both teams boast perfect 15-0 records heading into the contest.

These are the teams the Whirlies beat in route to the state title game:

Round 1: Grimsley 69 – Davie 37

Round 2: Grimsley 42 – Charlotte Christian 30

Round 3: Grimsley 44 – Independence 36

Round 4: Grimsley 40 – Hough 37

Regionals: Grimsley 28 – Weddington 27

1A Championship: #4 Mount Airy Granite Bears vs. #1 Tarboro Vikings

Saturday, Dec, 10

3 p.m.

Carter-Finley Stadium @ NC State

This matchup will see a pair of 14-1 teams facing off against one another for the 1A title.

Mount Airy is looking to stake its claim to its first 1A state title since 2008.

These are the teams the Granite Bears beat on the way to the state title.

Round 1: Mount Airy 72 – North Stokes 0

Round 2: Mount Airy 57 – North Rowan 7

Round 3: Mount Airy 49 – Haynesville 0

Round 4: Mounty Airy 35 – Eastern Randolph 17

Regionals: Mounty Airy 35 – Draughn 6

2A Championship: #1 Reidsville Rams vs. #2 East Duplin Panthers

Saturday, Dec, 10

11 a.m.

Kenan Stadium at UNC-Chapel Hill

We have another 14-1 matchup this time for the 2A state title.

Reidsville looks to continue its football dominance as the school has claimed nine state titles since 2003 and could make it 10 with a victory.

These are the teams the Rams beat on the way to the big game.

Round 1: Reidsville 76 – Madison 14

Round 2: Reidsville 51 – Providence Grove 25

Round 3: Reidsville 30 – Chase 0

Round 4: Reidsville 35 – Maiden 7

Regionals: Reidsville 32 – Burns 14