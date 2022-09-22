RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday, the NC Chamber announced ten finalists for its annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” competition.

The online contest began with 80 nominees.

This is the third year of the contest and they’re bringing something new to the contest: two winners! One winner will be a medium to large business and one will be a small business. This is defined as a business with more than 100 employees and then a business with less than 100 employees, respectively.

“Congratulations to our impressive finalists. As we always say at the NC Chamber: what’s made in North Carolina makes North Carolina,” said NC Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido. “With over 32,000 votes cast in this contest so far, it’s clear that North Carolinians share the Chamber’s love for our state’s innovative manufacturing community. This celebrated competition is a way to honor all our state’s manufacturers – the backbone of North Carolina’s economy for more than a century.”

Cast Your Vote:

Go to their website to vote for the coolest thing made in NC. The last day to vote is Sept. 29.

The winner will be revealed on Oct. 6.

You can also join the contest’s social media campaign by following #CoolestThingMadeinNC on your social media platform of choice.

The finalists in the medium-to-large category:

HondaJet Elite S (Greensboro)

Caterpillar’s Cat® 299D3 XE Compact Track Loader (Sanford)

Wieland Finned Tubes (Pine Hall)

Cook Medical Hemospray (Winston-Salem)

Wolfspeed Silicon Carbide (Durham)

The finalists in the small business category:

SOLOCART (Holly Springs)

Crab Pot Christmas Trees by Fisherman Creations (Smyrna)

George’s BBQ Sauce (Nashville, NC)

BeachBUB All-in-one Umbrella System (Greensboro)

Artisan Leaf Tables and Bartops (Wilson)

Vote for the coolest thing made in NC!