GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Three people were shot in Greensboro on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 4:23 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Lees Chapel Road when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found two people who had been shot. They were taken to a local hospital by EMS.

A third victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

There is also no suspect information available.

The investigation is ongoing.