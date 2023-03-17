GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The 3-seeded Musketeers of Xavier University narrowly escaped a shocking upset at the hands of the Kennesaw State University Owls in the Greensboro Coliseum.

Xavier finished the regular season as the No. 13 team in the nation and are one of the best teams in the Big East conference.

Kennesaw State jumped out on top of the Musketeers early leading 43-36 at halftime and took a commanding 61-48 lead with 9:56 remaining in the second half.

Xavier never gave in and responded with a 15-0 over the next six minutes of game time to take the lead 63-61 with 3:45 remaining.

The two teams continued to battle it in the final moments of the game and it came down to a final possession, the ball in the Owls’ hands with 12 seconds remaining and Xavier leading 68-67.

Kennesaw State’s Terrel Burden attempted to attack the basket to take the lead with 2 seconds left but was denied at the rim thanks to a clutch block by Xavier’s Jack Nunge.

Xavier then made a few free throws to officially wrap things up, survive the upset and walk away with a hard-fought 72-67 win.

Xavier will return to the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday to play the winner of Friday’s contest between the Iowa State University Cyclones and the University of Pittsburgh Panthers which tipped off at 3:30 p.m. in Greensboro.

What games remain to be played in Greensboro?

Iowa State University vs. University of Pittsburgh

As mentioned earlier, Iowa State and Pitt will square off against one another in a game that tipped off at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Thanks to their narrow 60-59 win over the Mississippi State University Bulldogs in the First Four on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio, Pitt made it to the game.

That will be the last game of Session 1 in the Greensboro Coliseum before Session 2 begins once doors open at 5:40 p.m.

University of Kentucky vs. Providence College

The first game will take place on Friday between the 6-seed University of Kentucky Wildcats, of Lexington, Kentucky, and the 11-seed Providence College Friars, of Providence, Rhode Island, at 7:10 p.m.

Kentucky has a 21-11 record for the season and went 12-6 in SEC conference games. At their peak, Kentucky was ranked as the No. 4 team in the nation.

Providence has a 21-11 record for the season and went 13-7 in Big East conference games. At their peak, the Friars were ranked as the No. 17 team in the nation.

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Montana State Bobcats

The second game of Session 2 will take place at 9:40 p.m. between the 3-seed Kansas State University Wildcats, of Manhattan, Kansas, and 14-seed Montana State University Bobcats, of Bozeman, Montana.

Kansas State has a 23-9 record for the season and went 11-7 in Big 12 conference games. At their peak, Kansas State was ranked as the No. 5 team in the nation. They are currently ranked No. 15.

Montana State has a 25-9 record for the season and went 15-3 in Big Sky conference games. They have not been ranked at any point this season.

Session 3

As mentioned earlier, the winner of Iowa State vs. Pitt will play Xavier in Session 3 on Sunday.

The winners of the Session 2 contests (University of Kentucky vs. Providence College, Kansas State University Wildcats vs. Montana State University Bobcats) will also face off against one another in Session 3 on Sunday.

The times of those games remain to be determined.

Want to go?

The Greensboro Coliseum offers on-site parking at a fee that varies from $5-$25 depending on the event. There are also many other independent parking operations in the surrounding areas whose prices may vary.

Tickets for each session are sold separately. Prices may vary depending on the ticket distributor.

You can purchase tickets for the Greensboro Coliseum NCAA games on Ticketmaster.

Ticket packages for the NCAA Fan Experience are also available on the On Location website.