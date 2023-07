GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple people have been shot in Greensboro.

According to Greensboro police, just after 11 p.m., officers were called to Blackmoor Road about a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found three victims.

The investigation is ongoing and no information about victim conditions or suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.