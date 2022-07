GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were seriously hurt in a crash on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro, according to police.

On Monday, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Garrett Street.

Police say three people were taken to a hospital with “serious” injuries.

While officers initially reported the crash at 10:11 p.m. Monday, they did not confirm that the road has reopened until about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.