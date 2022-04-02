GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police responded to reports of multiple aggravated assaults through the late-night and early morning hours of Friday and Saturday.

Officers came to the 1800 block of Fairfax Road in response to reports of shots fired in the area at 11:41 p.m. on Friday. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered an unnamed victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for his wounds and police say they are in stable condition at this time.

The Greensboro Police Department has not revealed any suspect information at this time and says that the investigation is still ongoing.

Officers also came to the 2700 block of Buchanan Road in response to reports of a stabbing in the area at 12:33 a.m. on Saturday. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered two unnamed victims suffering from multiple stab wounds.

EMS was called and both victims were taken to a local hospital. Police say that both victims are in stable conditions at this time.

The Greensboro Police Department has not revealed any suspect information at this time and says that the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.