GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three companies faces fines and citations by the North Carolina Department of Labor after a fatal workplace fall that took place in Greensboro.

Ace/Avant Concrete Construction Co. Inc., Contractors Service Group Inc. and Hicaps Inc. are all being cited.

On Feb. 25, 2023, two employees fell from the fifth to the fourth floor of a site when the concrete slab they were standing and working on gave away. One of the employees died of their injuries while the other was taken to the hospital for a leg injury and later released.

NCDOL says the employees were “not protected while working 14 feet above hard concrete below with any type of fall protective system.”

Ace/Avant Concrete Construction is being cited with four alleged serious violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina by the DOL with a total penalty of $62,500.

Contractors Service Group is being cited with four alleged serious OSHA violations by the labor department with a total penalty of $18,750.

Hicaps is being cited with four alleged serious OSHA violations by the DOL with a total penalty of $25,000.

The maximum penalty for each serious violation is $15,625, according to the labor department. The money will be remitted to the Civil Penalty and Forfeiture Fund which distributes money to the public school system.

NCDOL says the penalties “are in no way designed to make up for the loss of life.” Factors such as the gravity of the violations, the size of the business, the good faith and cooperation of the employer and the history of previous violations are considered.