GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a report of trespassing and assault on a Guilford County Schools campus, according to the district.

A representative for Guilford County Schools says that the Greensboro Police Department is currently investigating a report that three adults, including a parent, and a middle school student trespassed onto the campus of Grimsley High School and allegedly assaulted two Grimsley students.

“This type of behavior from students and especially from grown-ups is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. Those involved will face full school and legal consequences,” said a call that went out to Grimsley High School Parents.

According to the district, the adults involved have been charged and disciplinary policies are being followed for the student.

As more information is made available, it will be provided.