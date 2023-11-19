GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide after someone was shot and killed on Saturday night.

At around 7:44 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2200 block of New Garden Road after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found Leighton Devoughn Lyons, 29, suffering from a gunshot wound. Lyons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are investigating the fatal shooting as a homicide. There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.