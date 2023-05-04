GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle.

At around 9:13 p.m. on Monday, officers came to the area of US 29 North and Joe Brown Drive after getting a report of a crash with injuries.

Investigators say that a Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on US 29 while Eric Baldwin, 25, of Greensboro, was riding a bicycle and attempting to cross the highway traveling east. The Elantra collided with Baldwin in the northbound lanes of US 29.

Baldwin would suffer life-threatening injuries as a result and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He would die as a result of his injuries on Tuesday.

The GPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.