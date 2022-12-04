GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday night.

At 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2600 block of Donlora Drive after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area.

At the scene, investigators found Xavier Ramon Wells, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. Wells was taken to the hospital for treatment but would ultimately succumb to his injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.