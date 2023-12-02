GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed on Saturday morning.

At around 3:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1800 block of Dodson Street after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found Tyree Jackson, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Investigators say that “all involved parties have been identified” and they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

There is no further information available at this time.