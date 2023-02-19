GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting turned fatal on Saturday.

Officers came to the 1500 block of Autumn Drive at around 12:48 p.m. on Saturday after getting a report of an aggravated assault.

Investigators say that there were two victims in the shooting.

One of the victims, Xavier Devonte Davis, 20, died as a result of his injuries. There is no update on the condition of the other victim.

There is also no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

The shooting occurred a few dozen yards away from the scene where 8-year-old Aacuria Hinton was shot while sleeping earlier in the year.