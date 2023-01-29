GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place early Sunday morning.

At around 1:17 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the Sonic Drive-In on 4500 West Gate City Boulevard after getting a report of a robbery at the business.

Investigators say that two men entered the business and took undisclosed property before leaving the area on foot and that one of the men was armed with a handgun.

The two suspects are described as follows:

Black men

Wearing ski masks

Dressed in black clothing

Appearing to be between 20-30 years of age

There is no further information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.