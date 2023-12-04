GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two suspects have been arrested on assault charges after two people were stabbed on South Holden Road in Greensboro, according to police.

Police report two people were stabbed on the 1200 block of South Holden Road. The victims were taken to a hospital.

Dewayne Kwame Foster-Harper, 29, and Daisha Tarae Foster-Louis, 22, were arrested.

Foster-Harper was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of conspiracy, two counts of communicating threats and one count of going armed to the terror of people.

Foster-Louis was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of conspiracy.

Both received no bond.