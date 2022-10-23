GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are suffering from burn-related injuries due to a house fire on Sunday, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

Firefighters came to the 4000 block of Donegal Drive after getting a report of a structure fire.

Two adults were injured in the fire and are suffering from burns. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and the home is not considered to be a total loss due to the fire.

The origin of the fire is not yet known at this time. The investigation is ongoing.