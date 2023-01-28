GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday.

Officers came to the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road in Greensboro after getting a report of a shooting.

Police at the scene found two gunshot victims suffering from “serious injuries.”

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. There is no further update on their conditions at this time.

There is also no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.