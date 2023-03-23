GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left two people shot and one with life-threatening injuries.

At around 1:33 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.